Like most seniors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Glendale’s Madison Lukehart was absolutely devastated by the closing of schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 year.
She was looking forward to her final season on the softball team, as well as all the things seniors get to experience over the final months of their high school careers.
“I am personally crushed by the decision to close schools for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, and the cancellation of all spring sports,” Lukehart said. “I feel as if I was robbed of what were to be the best months of my high school career.
“I just wish I had known that the last day I was at school, was my last day of high school ever. I took it all for granted, and now I will never get that time back. However, I respect the decision since it is keeping many people safe and healthy.”
One of the toughest things for Lukehart is the fact that she will never get to step on the softball diamond again for the Lady Vikings.
Lukehart, a returning letterwinner, hit .347 last season and scored 20 runs while playing rock-solid defense in right field. She was also a starter on the varsity basketball team and led the Lady Vikings in 3-pointers.
But softball, which she has played since she started with t-ball at the age of 4, is her first love.
“Softball is my favorite sport because it is the sport I believe I am best at,” Lukehart said. “I have made so many memories over the past 13 years, and have played hundreds, if not thousands, of games in my lifetime. I have also made so many friends throughout my career, from travel ball teams to school ball teams.”
She also likes the sport for the intense excitement it can provide.
“I enjoy the adrenaline rush,” Lukehart said. “The type of feeling that you get when you’re up to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, down by one run, and runners on second and third.
“In this moment, all eyes are on you. This is the moment that you spend countless hours practicing for. The only thing that you are thinking about is hitting that ball, nothing else. All you want to do is pull this win out for your team.”
Lukehart has a younger brother Jacob, who is in eighth grade and plays baseball, basktball and football.
Her older sister Makenzie plays collegiate softball at Penn State Altoona after a highly successful high school career at Glendale, where she became the program’s all-time hit leader with 113.
“My role model is my big sister,” Lukehart said. “She never takes a play off, and plays every game like it’s her last. Also, she has always pushed me to become a better player, and I am very thankful for that.”
The daughter of Melissa and Rodger Lukehart, Madison is also involved in SADD, Remembering Adam, Varsity Club, FCA, Science Club, Take Pride In America, and National Honor Society. She also enjoys fishing and painting and has no trouble finding the time for all her activities as well as keeping up with her schoolwork.
“I do not find it hard balancing sports and my extracurricular activities,” Lukehart said. “I have played sports and been a part of various clubs and organizations my entire life, so it is not very difficult for me.”
Lukehart plans to further her academic career and hopes to attend Pitt Greensburg and Pitt main to become a pharmacist. But, she does not plan on continuing her athletic career.
“Unfortunately, I will not be playing any sports in college, which should be very different,” Lukehart said.
For now, Lukehart can only reflect on her time in high school and wonder what her final months of her senior year may have brought her; and offer a message to next year’s senior class.
“Do not take anything for granted,” Lukehart said. “Live every day like it is your last. Soak up all of the good times you will have your senior year.
“Make as many memories as you possibly can, and for all of the athletes, play every game like it is your last because once they’re gone, you’ll want so badly to have them back.”