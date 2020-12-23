FLINTON — Glendale senior Colt Bickford was named to the 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class A All-State team at offensive line on Tuesday.
“I was pretty happy when I found out,” Bickford said. “I remember telling my dad at the end of my junior year that I wanted to be a Progress and Altoona Mirror All-Star and I wanted to be All-State. So I’m pretty happy to be able to hit the goals that I wanted.”
The All-State selection is the cherry on top of a season like no other for Bickford and all area athletes and coaches who had to endure the COVID-19 restrictions..
“I don’t know if it makes it sweeter, but it will make it a more distinct memory,” Bickford said. “It was so weird to have to go through practice with all these restrictions. You come in and have to get your temperature checked, you have to wear your mask the whole time until you’re in your pads ... I wouldn’t say it makes it a better memory, but it’s something that I can’t forget.”
Bickford was a dominant force in the trenches on both sides of the ball for the Vikings.
He anchored an offensive line that helped pave the way for a balanced offensive attack that totaled 1,012 yards rushing and 942 through the air in the Vikings’ 7-game season.
On defense, Bickford racked up 58 tackles and recorded three sacks.
“Colt is a special type of athlete, whose best football is still ahead,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “He is a young, 6-6 and 305-pound athlete that is just beginning to develop.
“He has natural strength, understands leverage and is very agile. His skill set will allow him to play various positions as he moves to the next level.”
Bickford has offers to play collegiately at Allegheny College and Shippensburg University and has also been talking to Saint Francis University. Wherever he decides to go, his education will come first.
“I’ve always said I’m not going to college just to play football,” Bickford said. “I’m looking for where I think I can get my best education and hope that I can play football there alongside that. I want to get the degree that I want at the school that I like, so once I’m done playing college football I’m going to have a degree that I can use.”
He plans to either major in history and minor in education or vice versa with the hopes of becoming a teacher.
“I would like to be a high school teacher,” Bickford said. “Being a high school student, I obviously understand the problems students face. I think it would be a good opportunity for me to get my certification so I can help students and try to make it a little better for them. And I wouldn’t mind finding a coaching job at a high school somewhere so I can continue to be involved in the sport that I like.”
Trexler has no doubt that Bickford will be a success both on and off the field at the next level.
“In addition his his physical skills, Colt is very intelligent on the field and in the classroom,” Trexler said. “He understands the game and leads in various ways to make himself and those around him better. Above all, he is as kind and good-hearted of a person that I have ever worked with, and I am excited for the great things ahead of him.”
Bickford was the only Progressland football player to make the all-state team.
The last Glendale football player to earn all-state honors was Tyler Jenny, who was a second teamer in 2014. Doug Twigg was the last first-team selection, getting the nod at defensive back in 2012.
In Class A, District 6 was well-represented with eight selections. Bishop Guilfoyle led the way with three – RB Keegan Myrick, DL Cameron Maloney and DL Andrew Yanoshak. Homer-Center QB Ben Schmidt, United RB Hunter Cameron, Blacklick Valley LB Nate Schilling and Williamsburg LB Tyler Clark also joined Bickford on the squad.
District 9 had one player make the team in Redbank Valley’s DL Joe Mansfield.
Steelton-Highspire’s Mehki Flowers was named the Player of the Year in Class A, while his coach Andrew Erby was selected as Coach of the Year.
“It’s interesting,” Bickford said. “I never had the opportunity to play some of these schools. But talent doesn’t just come from certain schools. You can find good talent ay any school. I think being on this team speaks to the work that I put in that I was put on that list with guys from (WPIAL) schools.”