FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to visiting Northern Bedford on Wednesday night 76-50.
Ryan Sinclair had 27 points to pace the Vikings.
Glendale dropped to 6-8 overall. The Vikings travel to Juniata Valley on Friday.
Northern Bedford—76
Claar 6 0-0 12, Clouse 0 0-0 0, Diehl 7 0-0 17, Foor 7 0-2 17, Leidy 8 1-2 17, Reyan 1 0-1 2, Smith 3 1-5 7, Clark 2 0-0 4, Ebersole 0 0-0 0, Gates 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 , Snider 0 0-0 0, Walter 0 0-0 0, Whitefield 0 0-0 0, Detterline 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 4-8 76.
Glendale—50
Cree 0 1-2 1, Jasper 2 0-0 4, Sinclair 12 3-5 27, Lo. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Kitko 0 0-0 0, Monahan 2 0-3 5, Bickford 1 0-1 2, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Pennington 0 0-0 0, Spencer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-13 50.
Three-pointers: Diehl 3, Foor 3. Kitko, Monahan.
Score by Quarters
No. Bedford 21 19 23 13—76
Glendale 12 13 17 8—50