CLAYSBURG — The Glendale boys basketball team was downed by host Claysburg-Kimmel on Tuesday night 62-52.
Ryan Sinclair had 21 points for the Vikings, while Jackson Kitko added 10.
Glendale fell to 6-13 overall and 3-9 in the Inter-County Conference. The Vikings host Mount Union on Friday.
Glendale—52
Cree 0 0-3 0, Jasper 1 0-2 3, Sinclair 9 3-4 21, Lo. Smeal 2 0-0 5, Kitko 5 0-1 10, Bickford 4 1-2 9, La. Smeal 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 4-12 52.
Clayaburg-Kimmel—62
Glass 5 14-19 25, Dibert 4 1-2 11, Buell 2 0-0 4, Chamberlain 2 2-2 6, Baker 0 0-0 0, Patton 2 2-3 8, Gregg 3 2-4 8. Totals: 18 19-30.
Three-pointers: Jasper, Lo. Smeal 2, La. Smeal. Glass, Dibert 2, Patton 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 7 9 23 13—52
Claysburg 11 13 18 20—62