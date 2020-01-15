WESTOVER — The Glendale girls basketball team defeated Harmony 68-17 on Wednesday night in Moshannon Valley League action.
The Lady Vikings were paced by Madison Lukehart’s 17 points.
Olivia Reese added 16 points and seven steals, while Kyla Campbell had 15 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists for Glendale. Hanna Noel rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points and four assists.
Harmony was led by Traci Hauser, who had five points. Hannah Smith netted 4.
Glendale improved to 9-4 overall and 4-0 in the MVL. The Lady Vikings travel to West Branch on Friday.
Harmony dropped to 2-9 overall and 0-4 in the MVL. The Lady Owls host St. Joseph’s Academy on Friday.
The Lady Vikes won the junior varsity game 59-25. Breann Kuhn led Glendale with 14 points. Sherri Kephart had 14 for the Lady Owls.
Glendale—68
Reese 5 6-6 16, Campbell 5 2-4 15, Lukehart 6 0-0 17, Vereshack 2 1-2 5, Noel 5 0-0 10, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 1-2 1, B. Kuhn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 9-13 68.
Harmony—17
To. Hauser 1 0-0 2, Tr. Hauser 2 0-0 5, Westover 0 1-4 1, Neff 1 0-0 2, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 4, Kephart 1 0-0 3, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Winings 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 104 17.
Three-pointers: Lukehart 5, Reese, Campbell. Tr. Hauser, Kephart.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 16 18 22 12—68
Harmony 5 7 3 2—17