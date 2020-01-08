FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team defeated Harmony 53-36 on Wednesday night — just two days after falling to them in Westover.
Ryan Sinclair led the Vikings with 20 points, while Jackson Kitkoand Loegen Smeal chipped in with 11.
Glendale outscored Harmony 14-5 in the first quarter before taking a 25-8 lead at the half.
Seven different Vikings scored in the game.
Harmony was led by Jayden Westover and Curtis Boring, who each had 10 points.
The Owls (1-8 overall, 1-2 Mo Valley League) return to action on Friday at Curwensville.
The Vikings improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the MVL. Glendale hosts Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday.
Harmony—36
Westover 5 0-3 0, McGarvey 2 3-4 8, Schneider 1 0-1 2, Elias 1 0-0 2, Boring 3 3-3 10, Maseto 0 1-2 1, Fry 0 1-2 1, Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Elli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 8-15 36.
Glendale—53
Cree 1 1-5 3, Jasper 1 1-2 4, Kitko 4 3-4 11, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Monahan 2 0-4 4, Pennington 0 1-2 1, Sinclair 10 2-3 22, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Lo. Smeal 2 5-6 11, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Bickford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 13-26 53.
Three-pointers: McGarvey, Boring. Jasper, Lo. Smeal.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 5 3 9 19—36
Glendale 14 11 13 15—53