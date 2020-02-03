FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team was toppled by visiting Claysburg-Kimmel 63-51 on Monday night.
Hanna Noel led the Lady Vikings with 16 points. Kyla Campbell added 14 rebounds and 13 points.
Glendale fell to 12-7 overall and 5-7 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Vikings host Glendale on Wednesday. It will be varsity-only with a 6:30 p.m. start.
In junior varsity action, Glendale was a 38-23 winner. Alyssa Sinclair and Jillian Taylor each had eight for the Lady Vikes.
Claysburg—63
Hartman 4 6-14 14, Garver 7 3-3 19, Claar 4 2-2 13, Carson 2 0-0 5, Haney 3 2-2 8, Rininger 0 0-0 0, Helsel 1 0-0 2, Poullos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-21 63.
Glendale—51
Reese 2 5-9 9, Campbell 4 2-5 13, Lukehart 3 0-0 9, Noel 7 2-4 16, Vereshack 0 2-4 2, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Best 0 0-0 0, C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Wimberly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-22 51.
Three-pointers: Campbell 3, Lukehart 3. Hartman 2, Garver 2, Claar 3, Carson.