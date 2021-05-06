BELLWOOD — Glendale scored three runs in the third inning, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-3 loss to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
The Blue Devils led 4-0 after two, before Glendale cut it to 4-3. But Bellwood scored four more runs in the bottom of the third before adding an insurance run in the fourth.
Mason Peterson took the loss for the Vikings, allowing three walks and five hits.
Troy Misiura pitched the final four innings, allowing a run on four hits.
Misiura also had two hits, including a double on the day. Garret Misiura and Peterson had the lone RBIs.
Glendale dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the Inter-County Conference. The Vikings host Mount Union today.
Glendale—3
T. Misiura 1b-p 4120, G. Misiura ss 3111, Lukehart cf 4000, Peterson p-1b 4011, St. Clair c 3000, T. Holes lf 1000, J. Holes 3b 3000, Ruffaner rf 3000, Potutschnig 2b 2100. Totals: 27-3-4-2.
Bellwood-Antis—9
Gibbons cf 3210, Kost 2b-ss 3113, Joey Dorminy lf 4122, Luensmann 1b 3110, Pier c 3011, Barr ss-p 2110, Cacciotti 3b 3111, Josh Dorminy rf 4112, Shildt p-2b 2000, Nycum ph 1000, Johnston cr 0100, Caracciolo cr 0000. Totals: 28-9-9-6.
Score by Innings
Glendale 003 000 0—3 4 3
Bellwood 314 100 x—9 9 1
Errors—J. Holes 2, Peterson. Cacciotti. LOB—Glendale 7, Bellwood-Antis 9. DP—Glendale 1. 2B—T. Misiura. Joey Dorminy, Josh Dorminy. HBP—G. Misiura. Gibbons, Kost. SB—G. Misiura 2, St. Clair 2. Gibbons, Kost.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. T. Misiura—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: Shildt—5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO. Barr—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Shildt. LP—Peterson (0-1).