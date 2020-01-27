FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team was toppled by visiting Bellwood-Antis on Monday night.
Olivia Reese paced the Lady Vikings with 12 points and eight rebounds. Hanna Noel added 10.
Bellwood-Antis’ Alli Campbell had 25 points, sending her into first place in the District 6 scoring books. She passed Lewistown’s Krista Gingrich.
Glendale fell to 11-6 overall and 4-6 in the Inter-County Conference. The Lady Vikings travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.
Bellwood won the junior varsity game 46-26. Riley Best and Hanna Noel each had 10 points.
Bellwood—74
A. Campbell 9 1-2 25, Leidig 4 0-0 10, Harelson 7 3-3 17, Shuke 2 4-6 9, Decker 1 0-0 3, Musselman 0 0-0 0, McClosky 2 0-0 5, McCracken 2 0-0 5, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Woomer 0 0-0 0, Partner 0 0 0 0, Abbott 0 0-0 0, Worthing 0 0-0 0, Lovrich 0 0-0 0, Watters 0 0-0 0, McConnell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-11 74.
Glendale—37
Reese 4 3-3 12, K. Campbell 2 1-3 6, Lukehart 2 0-0 6, Noel 5 0-1 10, Vereshack 0 0-0 0, Downs 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Best 0 1-2 1, C. Kuhn 1 0-0 2, A. Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-9 37.
Three-pointers: Reese, K. Campbell, Lukehart 2. A. Campbell 6, Leidig 2, Shuke, Decker, McClosky, McCracken.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood 30 22 16 6—74
Glendale 11 11 2 13—37