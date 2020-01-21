LOYSBURG — The Glendale wrestling team recorded seven pins and a major decision in Tuesday’s 58-24 victory over Northern Bedford.
Zeke Dubler, (120), Suds Dubler (126), Brock McMillen (132), Tristan Rutter (152), Seth Dudurich (195), Cory Johnston (220) and Kyle Jasper (285) all pinned their opponents, while Britton Spangle earned a major.
Winter Storm (113) and Garret Misiura (145) added forfeit victories for the Vikings, who improved to 13-1 with the win.
Glendale visits West Branch on Thursday.
Glendale 58,
Northern Bedford 24
138—Ian Sherlock, NB, won by forfeit. (0-6).
145—Garret Misiura, G, won by forfeit. (6-6).
152—Tristan Rutter, G, pinned Brady Clark, NB, 1:11. (12-6).
160—Kyler States, NB, won by forfeit. (12-12).
170—Colby Imler, NB, pinned Logan Smith, G, 3:54. (12-18).
182—Britton Spangle, G, maj. dec. Dakota Korzec, NB, 12-4. (16-18).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, pinned Kainen Brown, NB, 2:43. (22-18).
220—Cory Johnston, G, pinned Kolin McNamara, NB, 1:01. (28-18).
285—Kyle Jasper, G, pinned Derek Beach, NB, 1:30. (34-18).
106—Reyan Imler, NB, pinned Nate Storm, G, 1:49. (34-24).
113—Winter Storm, G, won by forfeit. (40-24).
120—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Griffin Keller, NB, 1:32. (46-24).
126—Suds Dubler, G, pinned Tristin People, NB, 1:19. (52-24).
132—Brock McMillen, G, pinned Lucas Heck, NB, 1:43. (58-24)