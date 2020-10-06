WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale volleyball team remained unbeaten Tuesday evening with a sweep of host Williamsburg. The Lady Vikings won 25-10, 25-12 and 25-6.
Hanna Noel paced Glendale at the net with 23 service points. Bailee Wimberly added 10 to go with 17 assists, five aces and a kill.
Alyssa Sinclair recorded nine kills, eight service points, including four aces, and three blocks. Olivia Reese added seven service points.
Glendale also won the jayvee game, 25-10 and 25-9.
Both the varsity and junior varsity are 11-0.
Glendale travels to West Branch (10-1) on Thursday.