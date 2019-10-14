FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team swept visiting St. Joseph’s Academy on Monday night.
The Lady Vikings won by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-23.
Olivia Reese led Glendale with 13 digs, 13 kills, 11 service points and three aces.
Kyla Campbell added 15 digs, six service points, three kills and two blocks.
Olivia Spanik led in service points with 14.
Glendale improved to 9-7 overall. The Lady Vikings host Williamsburg on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, Glendale won in two sets to improve to 11-5.