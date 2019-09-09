FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team swept visiting Curwensville on Monday night 25-6, 25-21 and 25-21.
Olivia Reese led the Lady Vikings with 13 kills, 12 digs, 12 service points and four aces. Katianne Rydbom added 16 assists, 11 service points and seven digs.
Olivia Spanik had seven service points, five kills and two blocks, while Kyla Campbell served up nine points.
Glendale improved to 1-2 overall. The Lady Vikings host Claysburg-Kimmel tonight.
In jayvee action, Glendale was a 25-21, 25-10 winner. The Lady Vikings improved to 2-1.