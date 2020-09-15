FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team swept visiting Bellwood-Antis 25-18, 25-15 and 25-12.
Hanna Noel had 18 assists, 11 service points, two aces and two kills for the Lady Vikings.
Olivia Reese added 13 kills, eight digs, eight service points and four aces.
Samantha Cherry tallied 11 service points, while Kyla Campbell had 10.
Glendale improved to 2-0 overall.
The Lady Vikings travel to Claysburg-Kimmel on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, Glendale was a winner in three sets 25-21, 25-27 and 15-12. The Lady Vikings JV improved to 2-0.