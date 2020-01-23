FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team was defeated by visiting Juniata Valley 66-24 on Thursday evening in Inter-County Conference action.

The Lady Vikings fell behind 23-1 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover.

Glendale was paced by nine points from Kyla Campbell. Madison Lukehart added six.

The Lady Vikings dropped to 11-5 overall and 4-5 in the ICC. Glendale hosts Bellwood-Antis on Monday.

In junior varsity action, the Lady Hornets were 33-21 winners. Cindy Richards had seven points to lead Glendale.

Glendale—24

Reese 0 4-4 4, Campbell 3 3-5 9, Lukehart 2 0-0 6, Noel 1 0-0 3, Vereshack 1 0-2 2, Downs 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Best 0 0-0 0, Kuhn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 7-13 24.

Juniata Valley—66

O. Smith 3 0-0 7, A. Taylor 2 0-0 5, H. Taylor 3 2-3 10, H. Smith 8 5-5 23, Musser 8 2-2 18, Hartman 1 0-0 2, Reed 0 0-0 0, Hopsicker 0 1-2 1, Payne 0 1-2 1, Maskel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 10-12 66.

Three-pointers: Lukehart 2, Noel. A. Taylor, O. Smith, H. Taylor 2, H. Smith 2.

Score By Quarters

Glendale 1 13 5 5—24

Juniata Valley 21 20 20 5—66

Tags