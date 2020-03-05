HERSHEY — The Glendale wrestling team put together a strong opening day Thursday at the PIAA Class AA Championships, as it had two wrestlers win their opening bouts while pushing three of of its four competitors through to Day 2 of the tournament.
Junior Brock McMillen (132 pounds) and senior Cory Johnston (220) each collected bonus-point wins in their first round bouts, while Zeke Dubler (113) went 1-1 to keep alive his dream of winning a medal as a freshman.
Senior Tristan Rutter saw his Vikings career come to an end with a tough 0-2 day.
McMillen (33-3), a defending state champion at 126 pounds, opened his third trip to Hershey with a dominant 17-5 major decision of Muncy’s Bryce Vollman, who was an injury replacement in the Northeast Region 4th palce spot.
The Viking grabbed the lead with a pair of first-period takedowns, then added to the 4-1 advantage with an escape and two more takedowns in the second for a 9-2 lead. McMillen continued to employ the take him down, let up approach in the third — notching four more takedowns on his way to the 17-5 victory.
Next for the McMillen, the state’s top-ranked wrestler, is a quarterfinal matchup with Hickory Carter Gill (36-7) this morning. Gill, ranked No. 7, edged Saucon Valley’s Christopher Arciuolo (20-9) 1-0 in his opener Thursday.
Johnston (37-4), a returning sixth-place medalists, needed just 1:26 to pin Middletown senior Quincy Reinnagel (36-9), the Southeast third place finisher, in their 220-pound opener.
The Viking now wrestles Montoursville senior Cameron Wood (44-3), the Northeast champ, in today’s quarterfinals. Wood, who placed fourth a year ago, pinned Reynolds senior Evan Miller (23-9) in 1:08 in his first round bout.
The other quarterfinal on that side of the draw has Mount Union’s Jake Ryan (38-3) taking on Brookville’s Nathan Taylor (36-5). Both of those wrestlers recorded second-period falls in their opening bouts Thursday.
Dubler (36-8) was the lone Viking to land in a pigtail bout after placing fifth at the Southwest Regional. And, he dominated that bout — his first at states — against Faith Christian freshman A.J. Stayton (32-13) before pinning him in 4:18.
Dubler jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a first-period takedown. Stayton chose down in the second, a