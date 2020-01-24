GROVE CITY — The Glendale wrestling team leads the overall standings after the first day of competition at the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City. The Vikings have eight wrestlers left in the tournament and have 97 points, while second-place Kane has 90.
Zeke Dubler (113), Suds Dubler (126), Garret Misiura (138) and Cory Johnston (220) are all in this morning’s semifinals for the Vikings.
Curwensville, which is in 15th place out of 22 teams, had four kids still in the tournament.
Zach Holland (138) is the only one in the semifinals.
Holland will wrestle Misiura in one of the 138-pound semifinal bouts.