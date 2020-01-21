FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team topped rival Moshannon Valley 61-39 on Tuesday night.
Ryan Sinclair was the Vikings’ leading scorer with 19. Justin Jasper added 12, while Loegan Smeal added nine.
The Knights were paced by 10 points from Greg Dufour. Joe Bacher netted eight.
Moshannon Valley slipped to 1-11 overall, 1-7 in the Inter-County Conference and 0-4 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Knights host Harmony on Wednesday.
Glendale improved to 6-7 overall, 3-5 in the ICC and 4-2 in the MVL. The Vikings host Northern Bedford.
Moshannon Valley—39
Kitko 2 0-0 6, E. Webb 0 3-4 3, Murawski 2 0-0 4, Bacher 4 0-0 8, Lyon 1 2-5 4, Dufour 4 0-0 10, N. Webb 0 3-4 3, Davis 0 1-2 1, Hansel 0 0-0 0, Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-15 39.
Glendale—61
Cree 2 2-2 6, Jasper 4 2-4 12, Kitko 3 0-0 6, Sinclair 9 1-2 18, Lo. Smeal 3 0-0 9, Monahan 2 0-0 4, Bickford 1 0-0 2, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Spencer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 5-8 61.
Three-pointers: Kitko 2, Dufour 2. Jasper 2, Lo. Smeal 3, Spencer.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 9 7 9 14—39
Glendale 14 15 19 13—61