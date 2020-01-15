FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team outscored Curwensville 15-3 in the first quarter and didn’t look back en route to a 66-52 victory on Wednesday night.
Ryan Sinclair led the Vikings with 27 points, while teammate Justin Jasper added 17, including three treys.
Curwensville was paced by Trevor Lansberry’s 20 points. Adam Miller netted 13, while Danny McGarry had 10.
The Tide dropped to 1-9 overall and 1-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. Curwensville hosts Kane on Friday.
Glendale improved to 4-5 overall and 3-1 in the MVL. The Vikings host West Branch this evening.
The junior varsity game was won by the Vikings 46-37.
Curwensville—52
Terry 2 1-2 6, McGarry 3 3-6 10, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 1 1-7 3, Lansberry 8 3-4 20, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Miller 4 5-8 13. Totals: 18 13-27 52.
Glendale—66
Cree 2 0-0 4, Jasper 7 0-4 17, Kitko 3 0-0 6, Sinclair 13 1-5 27, Lo. Smeal 1 3-5 6, Monahan 1 0-0 2, Bickford 2 0-0 4, La. Smeal 0 0-1 0. Totals: 27 4-15 66.
Three-pointers: Terry, McGarry, Lansberry. Jasper 3, Lo. Smeal.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 3 16 12 21—52
Glendale 15 17 21 13—66