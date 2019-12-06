NANTY GLO — The Glendale girls basketball team got its season started off with a 47-42 victory over Conemaugh Valley at the Blacklick Valley Tip-Off Tournament on Friday night.
Kyla Campbell led the Lady Vikings with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Olivia Reese added 10 points and seven steals.
Alyssa Sinclair tallied 13 rebounds and eight points, while Lilley Vereshack netted 12 rebounds.
The Lady Vikings (1-0) advance to the championship game where they play either Blacklick Valley or Northern Cambria.
Glendale—47
Reese 3 4 5 10, Campbell 2 7 8 11, Lukehart 2 0 0 5, Noel 4 0 0 8, Vereshack 2 1 2 5, Sinclair 4 0 2 8, Best 0 0 2 0, C. Kuhn 0 0 0 0. Totals: 17 12-19 47.
Conemaugh Valley—42
Reininger 1 3 4 5, Baez 2 0 0 4, Gracek 2 2 4 7, Gunby 4 0 3 8, Flowers 4 0 2 9,Price 0 0 0 0, Stiffler 2 1 4 5, Reynolds 1 0 0 2, Davison 0 2 2 2. Totals: 16 8-19 42.
Three-pointers: Lukehart; Gracek, Flowers.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 14 14 6 13—47
CV 11 11 7 13—42