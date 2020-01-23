District 6 released the brackets for the Class AA and Class AAA Team Dual Tournament, which begins on Tuesday.
Glendale captured the top seed in AA, inching out second-seeded Huntingdon.
The Vikings will host the winner of eighth-seeded Penn Cambria and ninth-seeded Mount Union.
Those two teams will wrestle each other at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, with the match against Glendale beginning 15 minutes after the first match.
Philipsburg-Osceola also got into the tournament, garnering the sixth seed.
The Mounties will travel to third-seeded Forest Hills, where they will wrestle the first match against 11th-seeded Ligonier Valley.
The winner faces the Rangers 15 minutes after the first match.
In other matches, 12th-seeded Tyrone will take on fifth-seeded Westmont Hilltop at No. 4 Bald Eagle Area.
Huntingdon will take on the winner of 10th seeded Central and seventh-seeded Richland.
The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Feb. 1 at Tyrone High School beginning at 10 a.m.