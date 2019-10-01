FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team dropped a five-set decision to visiting Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Devils won 19-25, 19-25,25-19, 25-19 and 15-10.
The Glendale jayvee team improved to 9-2 with a three-set victory.
Olivia Reese had 25 digs and 20 kills and 12 service points, while Hanna Noel had 24 digs and 6 kills.
Olivia Spanik led the Lady Vikings in service points with 13. Bailee Wimberly added nine and Katianne Rydbom notched eight.
Glendale, which slipped to 6-5, visits Claysburg-Kimmel on Thursday.