BELLWOOD — Even for a program like Glendale that is up-and-coming with 15 wins on the year, the Bellwood-Antis girls basketball team had too much firepower.
On this particular night, the two-time defending Class AA state championships didn’t miss much, particularly from long distance. The Lady Blue Devils splashed 16 three-pointers on the night, including a school record nine treys from Emilie Leidig, as Glendale’s season ended with a 72-33 loss to Bellwood in the District 6 Class AA quarterfinals on Wednesday evening.
“It wasn’t that they had 16 threes because they took a bunch. They hardly missed any,” said Lady Viking head coach Beth Campbell. “That makes it real difficult. You’re trying to focus on 6-foot people under the basket, and they hit those threes like that. It’s an impossible task.”
But Leidig didn’t even provide all the highlights for the Lady Blue Devils on the night. Sakeria Haralson also reached the 1,000-point milestone as she became the third player on the current Lady Blue Devil roster to hit the mark, joining Alli Campbell and Leidig.
Glendale was put in a hole from the start as they went down 8-0 in just over a minute of play, thanks to a pair of free throws from Haralson and the first two threes from Leidig.
But the Lady Vikings still fought back as Kyla Campbell scored seven points in the opening period, including a three of her own as Bellwood led 29-11 after the first eight minutes.
“I think nerves were a factor,” said Coach Campbell. “The last time we played them I thought we started with more confidence. This time, it’s a little bigger stage, and they were nervous.
“We had streaks. Our goal was to put together moments of good basketball where we can look back and say, ‘I did that against Bellwood.’ I think they did that. We had streaks where we did real well. All in all, I’m proud of them.”
The Lady Blue Devils had a 28-point lead at one point at halftime, but the Lady Viking duo of Campbell and Olivia Reese kept the game from getting out of control early. Campbell had nine in the first half to go along with eight from Reese. Bellwood led 44-19 at halftime.
Haralson hit a three-pointer to put the running clock into effect with 3:05 left in the third quarter.
Glendale outscored Bellwood, 10-8, in the fourth quarter. Madison Lukehart hit a pair of threes in the final period, while Campbell hit a pair of free throws and Debbie Downs had a bucket.
Reese had 12 points to end the night for the Lady Vikings, while Campbell had 11.
Leidig’s 27 points, all via the three-pointer, led Bellwood. Alli Campbell had 20 points. The Lady Blue Devils will take on No. 4 Bishop Guilfoyle in the District 6 AA semifinals on Monday.
Glendale finished the season at 15-9.
Glendale—33
Lukehart 2 0-0 6, Reese 4 4-5 12, Vereshack 0 0-2 0, Campbell 3 4-4 11, Noel 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Best 1 0-0 2, Downs 1 0-0 2, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Wimberly 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-11 33.
Bellwood-Antis—72
Decker 1 0-0 3, Jayd. Shuke 2 0-0 6, Leidig 9 0-0 27, Campbell 6 5-9 20, Haralson 5 3-6 14, McCaulsky 1 0-0 2, Musselman 0 0-0 0, McCracken 0 0-0 0, Woomer 0 0-0 0, Abbott 0 0-0 0, Robison 0 0-0 0, Worthing 0 0-0 0, Jayl. Shuke 0 0-2 0. Totals: 24 8-17 72.
Three-pointers: Glendale 3 (Lukehart 2, Campbell), Bellwood-Antis 16 (Decker, Jayd. Shuke 2, Leidig 9, Campbell 3, Haralson).
Score by Quarters
Glendale 11 8 4 10—33
Bellwood-Antis 29 15 20 8—72