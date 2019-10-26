LOYSBURG – Slow starts have been a problem for the Glendale football team most of the season
The Vikings changed that trend with a solid opening quarter at Northern Bedford. It was the rest of the game that turned out to be the problem in the team’s regular season finale.
Glendale controlled most of the first quarter and grabbed a 6-0 lead on Cory Johnston’s 2-yard touchdown run.
The Black Panthers answered almost immediately, however, and outscored the Vikings 34-7 the rest of the first half. Northern tacked two fourth quarter touchdowns for a 48-13 win Friday at Panther Community Stadium to wrap up the regular season with at 7-3.
Glendale falls to 5-5 and enters its District 6 1A first round playoff game next week on a three-game losing streak.
The Vikings opponent along with the day, time and location of the game are still to be determined.
The Vikings may also be without Seth Dudurich for the playoffs.
One of the team’s top rushers and tacklers suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and had to helped from the field.
He was taken to a local hospital before the game ended.
“That’s a big concern for us right now,” Glendale coach Spank Trexler said.
Northern held Glendale to a 3-and-out on the game’s opening possession, but NB’s Brady Clark muffed the punt, and the Vikings recovered.
The first of seven combined turnovers in the game allowed Glendale to swing field position, leading to the Johnston touchdown two possessions later.
Cadin Ebersole’s long return on the ensuing kickoff plus a 15-yard penalty on Glendale gave Northern the ball at the Vikings’ 25.
Two plays later, Dalton Smith scored on a 5-yard run up the middle, and Northern was on top 7-6.
The Panthers took advantage of a shanked punt on its next possession to increase its lead to 13-6. Northern need just three plays to go 28 yards, the final nine coming on a Thad Leidy TD pass to Colby Imler.
Northern needed just three plays to strike again. After Smith ripped off 38 yards on a pitch to the left, Leidy connected with Ebersole for a 26-yard catch and run that made it 19-6.
Glendale closed the gap to seven midway through the second quarter with a quick score of its own when Garret Misiura hit Baine Seilhamer for a 49-yard touchdown.
Seilhamer caught the ball at the 35 behind a pair of converging defenders, leaving nothing but grass between him and the end zone.
The Vikings offense ran just one play the rest of the half as Northern scored twice to take control of the game.
After Leidy capped a 77-yard drive with his third touchdown pass of the game, Dudurich threw an interception on Glendale’s first play after the ensuing kickoff, giving the ball back to Northern at its own 39 with a little over three minutes in the half.
The Panthers drove the field and ran the clock all the way out in the process. Smith’s 1-yard TD run on 4th-and-goal as time expired put Northern up 34-13 at the break.
“We knew coming in that they have a really good team. They have a lot of athletes,” Trexler said. “We were doing things that were uncharacteristic for us. We had some breakdowns and a couple real big mental errors,” Trexler said. “We’ve been able to scratch back from that, but (Friday) we weren’t.”
Northern rolled up 440 yards of offense while holding Glendale to 156 yards. Smith ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
The Vikings were also penalized eight times for 100 yards.
“They caught a break and were able to hold the ball a little longer in the first quarter. We came back from that and put on one of the best performances I’ve seen from a group of players,” NB coach Garry Black said. “Our offensive line was hat on a hat. Absolutely tremendous. Fullbacks were blocking. Receivers were blocking.”
Glendale nearly closed to within two scores in the third quarter but was denied on one of the wildest plays of the year.
On 4th-and-10 from the Glendale 25, Leidy wanted to throw a swing pass to Smith, but Glendale blew the play up with quick pressure up the middle, forcing a fumble at the 45.
Britton Spangle scooped up the loose ball and was chugging toward the end zone. Clark chased him down along the sideline, however, hit him in the back at the 3 and forced a fumble.
The ball hit the pylon for a touchback that gave Northern a first down at its own 20.