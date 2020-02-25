COALPORT — Sometime in late 2018, a local contractor and Glendale School District director had a discussion with Richard W. Snyder II, executive director of the Glendale Education Foundation, for some assistance in developing a non-traditional scholarship — one that would award monies to students going into a trade or vocational school. Snyder brought it up later to Foundation president Rick Holes who liked the idea enough to suggest that the Foundation should get involved.
Last fall, a few members of the foundation met twice with Mr. Gates, Kim Kozak, Glendale High School counselor, as well as Glendale grad (and National C.T.E. “Teacher of the Year”) Joe Luther of Central PA Institute of Science and Technology — where the group realized the need for this scholarship to help GHS students who desire career-focused vocational post-graduate education. In a state which ranks second in the nation in overall student debt at over $34,000 graduating from a (Pennsylvania) university, conversely a trade or technical school takes less time, costs considerably less and the student is out in the working world sooner — earning a good career in a well-paying occupation.
At the Feb. 25 meeting of the Foundation, the board unanimously voted to approve, oversee, and fund nearly half of the new $1,000 “Building Futures Scholarship” — with the other funds coming from Mr. Gates’ “Renaissance Construction” company and a check from the Glendale Valley Municipal Authority.
The “Building Futures” Award was not the only new scholarship the Foundation voted to manage as local donors have generously endowed four more scholarships for Glendale graduating seniors:
- “Safety First, Last and Always” ($1,000) in memory of Glendale teacher Jack Burmeister
- “Richard Burmeister Academic Scholarship” ($1,000) in honor of Jack’s brother, another Glendale legendary instructor
- “Howard C. Newcomb Business Scholarship” ($500), which was recently transferred from the school district for the GEF to administrate
- “George E. Korlinchak, Sr. Memorial Scholarship” ($500) which has as its primary applicants senior band students.
Bill Morrison and Jessica Swasing gave a detailed report of the very successful “Wine Fest II” fundraiser held Feb. 8, that earned a net profit of over $7,400 — astonishingly with less attendees that last year. The key was having two sessions which allowed for more room and ample time for participants to see all the wineries and other vendors. Next year’s “Wine Fest III” fundraiser is tentatively set for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, again at Glendale Fire Hall in Coalport.
In other news, the board:
- heard from Diane Andrews that the First Book distribution of “Bugs! Bugs! Bugs!” is set for Wednesday, April 15, with lots of science, writing, art and other activities for the K-1 grade students.
- learned that the 16th annual Glendale Education Foundation Golf Tournament fundraiser is set for Friday, June 12 at the Eagles Ridge Golf Course. Interested players, sponsors, and basket donors can email Snyder at rsnyder@gsd1.org, but information will be mailed to past participants sometime in March.
- expressed their appreciation to the 107 Glendale School District staff who collectively contributed a record $4,817 total through payroll deductions in 2019.
- sadly noted the passing of Foundation benefactor, the late Carl Gilligan of Coalport.
- The next scheduled meeting of the Glendale Education Foundation is Monday, April 27, beginning at 6 p.m. at Josie’s Restaurant in Coalport.