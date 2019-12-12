FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team opened the season with a 52-25 victory on Thursday night against visiting Tussey Mountain.
The Vikings got falls from Zeke Dubler (113), Suds Dubler (126), Tristan Rutter (145), Britton Spangle (182) and Cory Johnston (220).
Mason St. Clair (120), Baine Seilhamer (170) and Seth Dudurich (195) garnered forfeits.
Brock McMillen won his match by major decision at 132 to round out the victors for the Vikings.
Glendale heads to the Panther Classic Tournament this weekend in Cresson.
Glendale 52,
Tussey Mountain 25
106—Michael Lazor, TM, pinned Dustin Hockenberry, G, 3:57. (0-6).
113—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Trevor Husick, TM, 2:00. (6-6).
120—Mason St. Clair, G, won by forfeit. (12-6).
126—Suds Dubler, G, pinned Nevin Sloan, TM, 1:03. (18-6).
132—Brock McMillen, G, maj. dec. Hunter Horton, TM, 16-3. (22-6).
138—Brendan Wright, TM, maj. dec. Cameron Fyock, G, (12-0). (22-10).
145—Tristan Rutter, G, pinned Nick Brumbaugh, TM, 1:14. (28-10).
152—Domonic Siberling, TM, won by forfeit. (28-16).
160—Bryan Rankin, TM, won by forfeit. (28-22).
170—Baine Seilhamer, G, won by forfeit. (34-22).
182—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Adan Scott, TM, 3:12. (40-22).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, won by forfeit. (46-22).
220—Cory Johnston, G, pinned Javyen Ritchey, TM, 1:04. (52-22).
285—Matt Watkins, TM, dec. Kyle Jasper, G, 5-3. (52-25).