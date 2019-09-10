FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team defeated Claysburg-Kimmel in four sets on Tuesday night 25-21, 25-12, 19-25 and 25-20.
Olivia Reese had 21 kills, 19 digs and nine service points on the night.
Katieann Rydbom added 24 digs, 18 assists and seven service points in the win.
Olivia Spanik led the Lady Vikings in service points with 12 points, while Kyla Campbell tallied eight.
Hanna Noel added seven.
Glendale improved to 2-2 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Mount Union on Thursday.
In jayvee action, Glendale was a 10-25, 25-21, 15-8 winner to improve to 3-1 on the season.