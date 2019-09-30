SAXTON — The Glendale volleyball team topped host Tussey Mountain in four sets on Monday.
The Lady Vikings won 21-25, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-19.
Olivia Reese led Glendale with 21 kills, 11 service points and 31 digs.
Hanna Noel added 10 service points and 21 digs.
Katianne Rydbom paced Glendale at the line with 16 service points. Olivia Spanik added 11.
Glendale improved to 6-4 with the win.
The Lady Vikings swept the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-18 to up their record to 8-2.
Glendale hosts Bellwood-Antis this evening.