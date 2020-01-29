MOUNT UNION — The Glendale wrestling team defeated Mount Union for the second time in two days on Wednesday night.
The Vikings toppled the Trojans Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class AA Team Duals Tournament, before downing them 40-27 on Wednesday.
Glendale picked up falls from Suds Dubler (132) and Cory Johnston (220).
Zeke Dubler won by major decision at 126, while Garret Misiura (145) and Britton Spangle (182) scored decisions.
The Vikings were also the recipients of forfeits at 152 (Baine Seilhamer), 160 (Tristan Rutter) and 195 (Seth Dudurich).
Glendale improved to 16-1. The Vikings face fourth-seeded Westmont Hilltop on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Glendale 40, Mount Union 27
106—Peirson Price, MU, dec. Nate Storm, G, 6-5. (0-3).
113—No match. (0-3).
120—Bryce Beatty, MU, won by forfeit. (0-9).
126—Zeke Dubler, G, maj. dec. Caden Chilcote, MU, 14-6. (4-9).
132—Suds Dubler, G, pinned Dalton Peck, MU, 0:39. (10-9).
138—Kevin Morehouse, MU, won by forfeit. (10-15).
145—Garret Misiura, G, dec. Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, 5-4. (13-15).
152—Baine Seilhamer, G, won by forfeit. (19-15).
160—Tristan Rutter, G, won by forfeit. (25-15).
170—Connor Seiber, MU, won by forfeit. (25-21).
182—Britton Spangle, G, dec. William Harkleroad, MU, 7-0. (28-21).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, won by forfeit. (34-21).
220—Cory Johnston, G, pinned Clayton Arnold, MU, 0:42. (40-21).
285—Jake Ryan, MU, pinned Cody Schneider, G, 0:13. (40-27).