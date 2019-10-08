FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team was a 25-22, 25-9, 26-28 and 25-19 winner over visiting Mount Union on Tuesday evening.
Olivia Reese had 41 digs, 19 kills and 11 service points for the Lady Vikings, while Hanna Noel added 32 digs, seven kills and six service points.
Kyla Campbell netted 30 digs, 16 service points, three kills and two blocks. Katianne Rydbom had 10 service points.
Glendale improved to 8-6 overall and hosts Juniata Valley on Thursday.
In jayvee action, Glendale lost in three to drop to 10-4 on the season.