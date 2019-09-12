MOUNT UNION — The Glendale volleyball team toppled host Mount Union on four sets on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings won 24-26, 25-14, 25-17 and 25-23.
Olivia Reese led Glendale with 22 digs, 17 kills, 12 service points, four aces and three blocks. Katieann Rydbom added 19 assists, six digs and six service points.
Riley Best had 17 service points for the Lady Vikings, while Kyla Campbell and Olivia Spanik each had 10.
Glendale improved to 3-2 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Juniata Valley on Sept. 17.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Vikings were 25-17, 19-25, 15-11 winners. They improved to 4-1 overall.