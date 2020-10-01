FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team toppled visiting Moshannon Valley in three sets on Thursday night 25-11, 25-17 and 25-16.

Alyssa Sinclair had 23 service points, including five aces, a kill and a block for the Lady Vikings.

Teammate Samantha Cherry had seven kills and three service points.

Jasmine Lovell added eight service points, while Hanna Noel had seven.

Glendale improved to 9-0 overall.

The Lady Vikings travel to St. Joe’s on Monday.

Moshannon Valley fell to 2-7 overall. The Damsels are at Curwensville on Monday.

In junior varsity action, Glendale won in two sets 25-14 and 28-26.

