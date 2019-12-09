FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team toppled visiting Moshannon Valley 52-14 on Monday night.
The Lady Vikings were led by Kyla Campbell’s 16 points. Olivia Reese had nine points and four assists, while Madison Lukehart also had four assists.
Aubrey Dotts was the Damsels’ leading scorer with seven points.
Moshannon Valley (0-2) hosts Curwensville on Wednesday.
Glendale (3-0) travels to Juniata Valley on Friday.
The Lady Vikings also won the junior varsity game 41-3. Riley Best had nine points for the Lady Vikings, while Abby Wilson had all three points for the Damsels.
Moshannon Valley—14
Demko 1 0-0 2, Dotts 2 3-4 7, Davis 0 1-2 1, Bubb 1 0-0 3, Murawski 0 0-0 0, Gilson 0 1-2 1, Greenawalt 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Johnston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 5-8 14.
Glendale—52
Reese 3 2-4 9, Campbell 6 4-6 16, Lukehart 1 0-0 2, Noel 3 0-0 6, Vereshack 2 1-2 5, Downs 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Best 1 0-0 2, C. Kuhn 2 0-0 6, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Wimberly 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-12 52.
Three-pointers: Bubb. Reese 3, C. Kuhn 2.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 3 5 2 6—14
Glendale 11 16 15 10—52