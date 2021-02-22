FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to visiting Williamsburg 66-38 on Monday night.
Ryan Sinclair paced the Vikings with 13 points, while Landon Smeal added 11.
Glendale dropped to 3-10 overall. The Vikings host Moshannon Valley tonight.
Williamsburg won the junior varsity game 68-25. Luke Spencer led the Vikings with nine points.
Williamsburg—66
Dowey 2 0-0 6, Kagarise 1 0-2 2, Palmer 9 2-2 20, Hileman 6 0-0 13, Gorsuch 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, McCall 0 4-6 4, Frew 2 0-2 4, Royer 0 0-0 0, Weimert 2 2-2 6, Brantner 3 2-8 8, Clark 1 1-4 3. Totals: 26 11-26 66.
Glendale—38
Sinclair 5 3-4 13, Lo. Smeal 1 1-2 4, Jasper 1 0-0 2, La. Smeal 5 0-2 11, Cree 2 0-2 4, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Monahan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 4-10 38.
Three-pointers: Dowey 2, Hileman. Lo. Smeal, La. Smeal.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 21 21 15 9—66
Glendale 9 10 7 12—38