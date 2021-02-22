Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. High 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.