FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team suffered a 45-32 setback to visiting Mount Union on Monday evening.
Kyla Campbell scored 10 points to lead the Lady Vikings.
Glendale won the jayvee contest 20-18.
The Lady Vikings, who dropped to 8-4 overall and 2-4 in the ICC, are back in action Wednesday at Harmony.
Glendale—32
Reese 2 3-7 8, Campbell 3 3-8 10, Lukehart 1 0-0 2, Noel 3 0-1 7, Vereshack 0 2-4 2, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Best 0 1-2 1, C. Kuhn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 9-22 32.
Mount Union—45
Garner 3 0–3 6, Sheeder 0 0–0 0, Woodard 1 1–2 3, Smith 1 0–0 2, Crisswell 4 1–2 9, Brumbaugh 3 1–2 7, Posey 6 5–10 18. Totals 18 8 –19 45.
Three-pointers: Campbell, Reese, Noel; Posey.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 10 13 11 11—45
Glendale 5 10 12 5—32