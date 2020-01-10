CLAYSBURG — The Glendale girls basketball team was downed by host Claysburg-Kimmel 61-39 on Friday night in Inter-County Conference action.
Kyla Campbell led the Lady Vikings with 23 points.
Glendale dropped to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in the ICC. The Lady Vikings host Mount Union on Monday.
In junior varsity aciton, the Lady Vikes were a 52-33 winner. Riley Best led Glendale with 20 points.
Glendale—39
Reese 2 2-3 6, Campbell 8 5-7 23, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Noel 0 0-0 0, Vereshack 1 1-2 3, Sinclair 0 2-2 2, Best 1 0-0 2, C. Kuhn 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 10-14 39.
Claysburg-Kimmel—61
Hartman 4 2-2 12, Garver 5 5-6 15, Claar 3 3-7 8, Carson 3 0-0 6, Haney 6 1-2 15, Rinninger 0 0-0 0, Helsel 1 1-2 3, Poullos 0 0-0 0, Gonsman 0 0-0 0, Claycomb 0 0-0 0, Weyant 0 0-0 0, Robertson 0 0-0 0, Lingenfelter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 12-19 61.
Three-pointers: Campbell 2, C. Kuhn. Hartman 2, Claar, Haney 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 3 12 13 11—39
Claysburg 22 10 19 10—61