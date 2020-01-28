BELLWOOD — Ryan Sinclair scored 15 points to lead Glendale on Tuesday night, but the Vikings fell to Bellwood-Antis 72-52.
Glendale’s Jackson Kitko was also in double digits with 12 points.
The Vikings fell to 6-10 overall and 3-6 in the Inter-County Conference. Glendale travels to Curwensville this evening.
Glendale—52
Cree 0 0-0 0, Jasper 3 1-1 8, Sinclair 6 3-7 15, Lo. Smeal 2 0-0 5, Kitko 5 2-2 12, Monahan 0 0-0 0, Bickford 2 0-0 4, La. Smeal 3 1-2 8. Totals: 21 7-12 52.
Bellwood-Antis—72
Gibbons 0 4-4 4, Walker 5 0-2 11, J. Mallon 8 5-6 23, Pellegrino 2 0-0 5, Miller 7 5-10 20, S. Mallon 2 0-0 4, Morris 1 0-0 2, Troisi 0 0-0 0, Mercer 0 0-0 0, D. Miller 0 0-0 0, Beiswenger 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 14-22 72.
Three-pointers: Jasper, Lo. Smeal, La. Smeal. Walker, J. Mallon 3, Pellegrino, Miller.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 13 11 10 18—52
Bellwood 11 21 18 21—72