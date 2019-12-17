BELLWOOD — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to Bellwood-Antis 76-35 on Tuesday night.
Ryan Sinclair led the Vikings with nine points.
Glendale (2-1) travels to Mount Union this evening.
The junior varsity game was won by Bellwood-Antis 48-30. Justin Jasper, Logen Crepps and Justin Monahan each had 10 for the Vikings.
Glendale—35
Cree 1 1-2 3, Jasper 2 0-1 4, Jackson 3 2-2 8, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Monahan 1 0-0 3, Pennington 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 4 2-4 9 Lo. Smeal 3 0-1 7, La. Smeal 0 0-2 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-11 35.
Bellwood—76
Gibbons 1 3-5 5, Walker 5 4-6 14, Z Mallon 3 4-7 11, Pelligrino 2 0-0 5, Z Miller 9 2-4 21, S Mallon 4 0-0 8, Morris 2 0-0 4, Truis 2 0-0 5, Mercer 1 0-0 3. Totals: 29 13-22 76.
Three pointers: Monahan, Lo. Smeal. Mallon, Pellegrine, Z. Miller, Truis, Mercer.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 6 4 14 11—35
Bellwood 17 17 20 20—76