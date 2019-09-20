FLINTON — Trailing Claysburg-Kimmel 12-7 with 1:16 left in the game, Glendale faced a 4th-and-8 from from the Claysburg 31.
Garret Misiura dropped back to pass, but just before the pocket collapsed, the junior QB took off up the middle then headed towards the sideline, desperately trying to keep Glendale’s hopes alive.
He was forced out of bounds three yards shy, however.
Claysburg took over and ran out the clock for a 12-7 win on homecoming Friday night at Dr. Roy F. Baker Athletic Field.
It’s the Bulldogs fourth straight win after opening the season with a loss. Glendale falls to 3-2.
Glendale’s final offensive play summed up the whole game.
“There were a lot of almosts. We’d start to get something going then lose yardage or have a penalty,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said.
“When we look at the film, we’re going to see it was a play here, a play there. A lot of missed opportunities that need to be looked at, but I think we’ll grow from it.”
After Wyatt Buell’s 38-yard punt buried Glendale at its own 1 with 9:12 left to play, the Vikings methodically drove the ball into Claysburg territory.
Glendale finally got its running game going.
Cory Johnston carried the ball nine times on the drive for 40 yards, Seth Dudurich had four carries for 20 yards, and Misiura converted a 3rd-and-8 with a 13-yard completion to Blaine Seilhamer.
The final drive accounted for more than one-third of the team’s total offense.
“We’re a running-type team, and we were allowing a lot penetration,” Trexler said. “We couldn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter and then its a desperation drive.”
Claysburg bolted out to a 12-0 with touchdowns on its first two possessions.
The Bulldogs went up 6-0 on a 3-play, 60-yard drive less than a minute into the game.
Claysburg QB Corey Chamberlain completed a 37-yard pass to Joseph Noah on the first play of the game and found Preston Bush for 13 more yards before Noah scored on a 10-yard run.
The Bulldogs next drive took a little longer but finished with the same result when Chamberlain found Bush along the sideline for a 31-yard TD.
Claysburg’s third drive was headed in the same direction, but the Glendale defense stopped the Bulldogs on fourth down from its own 32.
Misiura and Seilhamer then connected on a pair of long pass plays to get the Vikings offense in gear.
After teaming up for 18 yards, Misiura hit Seilhamer deep for a 44-yard gain down to the Claysburg 1.
Dudurich scored on the next play to make it a 12-7 game.
The Glendale defense came up with another fourth down stop to snuff out a potential Claysburg scoring drive before halftime and again in the third quarter.
“I was glad that we came out hot because we typically haven’t. That was enough to carry us the rest of the game,” Claysburg coach Matt Bilchak said. “Our guys were playing good team defense, doing their assignments and making them earn everything.”
After passing for 170 yards in the first half, Chamberlain completed just two passes for 10 yards in the second half. Bush caught seven passes for 94 yards, all coming in the first half.
Misiura completed 7-of-9 passes for 93 yards. He was intercepted once. Johnston led the team in rushing with 80 yards on 16 carries.
Glendale was penalized 10 times for 83 yards. The Vikings also fumbled four times but recovered all four.
Prior to the game, Katieann Rydbom was named homecoming queen.
Football player Timmy Williams won homecoming king honors.
The Vikings start the second-half of their schedule Friday with a visit to Southern Huntingdon.