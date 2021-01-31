FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team returns five letterwinners for the 2021 season, including three seniors in Justin Monahan, Ryan Sinclair and Loegen Smeal. Junior Justin Jasper and sophomore Logan Cree are also back, giving head coach Steve Sinclair a solid core to build around.
“They play well together and that is what you want to see,” Sinclair said. “They all have a team-first mentality. Hopefully as the games move along they will start to see the results.”
It should be no surprise that those five will be a big part of the Viking rotation.
Cree, Jasper, Sinclair and Smeal will be in the starting five, joined by junior Landon Smeal, while Monahan will get significant minutes off the bench.
Sinclair averaged 22.4 points per game last season, while hitting the 1,000-point mark for his career as a junior. Jasper (5.9), Loegen Smeal (5.2), Cree (3.3) and Monahan (3.0) were among the top seven scorers for the Vikings last season.
Sophomore Mason Peterson is also going to be a big part of the rotation.
“He shoots the ball pretty well and has a good understanding of the game,” Sinclair said of Peterson.
In all, the Vikings have 16 players on the roster, which will give Glendale some options as the season progresses.
“It gives us depth that we usually don’t have,” Sinclair said.
While the Vikings do have a nice core of letterwinners and a deep roster, they will be a bit behind the 8-ball with the late start to their season.
Glendale was on remote learning until Jan. 20 and had to get in the necessary amount of practices before it could compete in any games. That means most of the Vikings early-season opponents will have already played several games.
And the Vikings are also going to be playing a compressed schedule with 16 games in the first 25 days of February.
“Every team is dealing with adversity this year,” Sinclair said. “We are just trying to get as prepared as possible and play whoever we are scheduled to play that day.
“We have talked as a team about the limited practices and how that is just another hurdle this year has brought. We do have some experience and I believe that will help dealing with the limited practices and getting ready to play games.”
As far as goals, Sinclair says it’s simply to win as many games as possible, while having fun playing.
“We are very happy to be just playing,” he said. “We are looking to win as many games as possible and just taking a game at a time.
“I am happy that kids get to play and enjoy somewhat of a season. You can see every day in practice that the kids are happy to be in the gym. Just to be able to socialize and get exercise is good for them. Hopefully we get through the rest of the season and school year without any further disruptions.”
Sinclair is also appreciative of the efforts of Glendale Athletic Director John Matchock for getting a schedule together under such difficult circumstances.
“I want to thank our A.D. John Matchock,” Sinclair said. “He has put a lot of work into getting this season together and having games for us to play, with all the cancellations and the rescheduling. So he should be recognized for his work.”
Glendale begins its season this evening at Cambria Heights.
Roster
Seniors
*Justin Monahan, *Ryan Sinclair, *Loegen Smeal, Luke Spencer.
Juniors
*Justin Jasper, Logan Krepps, Andrew Pennington, Landon Smeal.
Sophomores
*Logan Cree, Tanner Holes, Zene Knotts, Logan Miller, Mason Peterson, Owen Traveney.
Freshmen
Jacob Lukehart, Connor Potutschnig.
*Returning letterwinner
Schedule
February
1—at Cambria Heights. 3—at Harmony. 4—at Central. 5—Central. 9—West Branch. 10—Curwensville. 12—at Moshannon Valley. 13—Bellwood-Antis, 4:30 p.m. 15—at Bellwood-Antis. 17—Juniata Valley. 19—at Mount Union. 20—Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m. 22—Williamsburg. 23—Moshannon Valley. 25—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 26—Mount Union.
March
1—at Williamsburg.
Games begin at 7:15 p.m. unless noted