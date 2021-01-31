Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Clearfield County. * WHEN...Light snow will develop this morning and continue through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult today through Monday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&