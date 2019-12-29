PATTON — The Glendale boys basketball team picked up its second win this season over rival Moshannon Valley on Saturday evening in the consolation game of the Cambria Heights Tournmanent, beating the Knights 46-36.
Ryan Sinclair scored 19 points to lead the Vikings, who opened the year with a 45-43 win on the Knights’ home floor.
Ethan Webb paced Mo Valley with 13 points, while Joe Bacher was also in double figures with 12.
Glendale improved to 3-3 with the win and travels to Williamsburg on Thursday.
Mo Valley dropped to 0-6 on the season.
The Knights are also back on the court Thursday, visiting Claysburg-Kimmel.
Moshannon Valley—36
M. Kitko 1 0-0 3, E. Webb 4 3-3 13, Murawski 1 1-2 4, Bacher 5 2-5 12, Lyon 0 0-0 0, Dufour 1 0-0 3, N, Webb 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 7-12 36.
Glendale—46
Cree 0 2-5 2, Jasper 0 0-0 0, J. Kitko 2 0-0 4, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Monahan 3 0-0 8, Sinclair 7 5-7 19, Lo. Smeal 3 1-3 9, Bickford 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 8-15 46.
Three-pointers: M. Kitko, E. Webb 2, Murawski, Dufour; Monahan 2, Lo. Smeal 2.
Score by Quarters
Moshannon Valley 8 9 5 14—36
Glendale 13 8 11 14—46