GLEN HOPE — Glen Hope Fire Company will host a roast beef dinner at Glen Hope Fire Hall, 48 Pine St., Glen Hope on Sunday, March 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The menu will be roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, drink and dessert. Dine in or take out. Adult dinners are $10 and children under 12 are $5.

