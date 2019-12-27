CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Area Agency on Aging Giving Tree Program returns again this year to help needy senior citizens and has added the Clearfield Ministerium as a partner to collect food for needy children.
Started in 2015 the program asks residents to purchase Christmas gifts for area senior citizens who may not have many family members or friends in the area to assist them. The requested gifts are placed on cards on Giving Trees located at Clearfield Pharmacy and the CVS of Clearfield. The employees of the local Penn DOT & CBT Bank, a Division of Riverview Bank, and CNB Bank will also have their own tree and collect internally.
The Giving Tree program was started several years ago by Assistant Chief Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Borough Police Department after he was dispatched to a mobile home that had water gushing from underneath it.
The home was occupied by an elderly woman. It was about 20 degrees inside and the woman was bundled up in several layers of winter clothing. She didn’t have enough money to pay for heat, causing the pipe to burst.
Curry then decided something needed to be done to help senior citizens, especially around the holidays. He said many seniors don’t have family in the area and weren’t getting any presents for Christmas, so Curry started the Giving Tree with the Area Agency on Aging where the AAA asks needy senior citizens who are receiving services from the AAA what they want for Christmas. These requests are placed on tags that are hung on the Christmas trees.
“Again every year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of the community in supplying these seniors with things they need,” Curry said.
The gifts only go to those seniors who receive services from the AAA to ensure that the gifts go to seniors citizens who are in need, he said.
And for the first time this year the Giving Tree is also assisting the Clearfield Ministerium fill backpacks of food for needy children. The ministerium packs 276 backpacks every week for elementary students for them to bring home to make sure they have food to eat over the weekends.
This year the trees will also have tags for food items, items such as macaroni and cheese boxes, juice boxes, that can be stored for some time without spoiling, Curry said.
“So if you grab a tag and fulfill the wish of a senior I hope you grab a tag for the kids who are relying on us to put food on the table for the holiday table.”
“Plus by providing food for needy families it would help free up funds for them to heat the home or pay the electric bill,” Curry said.
Last year, many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs for senior citizens and more than $6,500 was collected and sent directly to local fuel suppliers to ensure our frail and elderly were warm in their own homes last winter.
Again this year a “Giving Tree Fund” at CBT Bank, a Division of Riverview Bank, will be available. Anyone wishing to donate to assist the elderly with utility costs (heating assistance, water bills, etc.) this holiday season can drop off a check made out to “Giving Tree Fund” at any CBT office (North Second Street or branches). Receipts will be available for tax purposes. The money collected will then be evenly distributed among those elderly needing this service, free of any administrative charges.