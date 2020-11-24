Suggested Scripture(s): John 16:33; Romans 12:9-21; Philippians 4:4-7
Many of you know that I am married to a spouse who is also a pastor. And each week beginning last spring as the pandemic began to be widespread in our state and nation, Katie has written a pastoral letter to the church she serves as pastor in Philipsburg as well as friends of that congregation.
What you are reading on this Thanksgiving Day is one of her recent pastoral letters penned shortly after the election earlier this month. The responses to her words have been positive and numerous from persons of all political persuasions. I hope these words will help in enabling all of us to be thankful at this time, regardless of how we wish the election had turned out.
Dear Church Family: As many post-election thoughts and other things are swirling through our minds, I’d like to share something from one of my favorite Christian writers, Kathleen Norris, who writes the following: “If grace is so wonderful, why do we have such difficulty recognizing and accepting it? Maybe it is because grace is not gentle or made-to-order. It often comes disguised as loss, or failure, or unwelcome change.”
But one of the hallmarks of the Christian life is a faith that is resilient in both good and trying times.
Many Americans play the stock market. And even though I do not directly, I do listen to some regular advice given by many brokers every time there is a drop in the market. The experts tell folks, “Just leave your money there, it comes back up over time. And if you are patient, you will reap the benefits you are hoping to achieve.”
But some people, nevertheless, panic and pull what is left out of the market. Frequently, that does not serve them well. And in addition to times in our lives when things are “up,” there are also times in our lives that are trying and sometimes, downright awful. But God has an amazing track record for bringing His children through such times.
When I was pastoring in Iowa, I was privileged to pastor a family of refugees that came from Rwanda following the genocidal nightmare that happened there in the 1990s. Their faith was among the strongest I have ever witnessed in any time or place in ministry. These dear folk told their story to anyone who would listen. They even had it written down to not forget any detail.
It was the most horrible experience you or I could ever imagine. Family members were tortured, murdered, raped, and some expectant women were beaten so badly that their babies yet unborn, were miscarried. I cried and cried as I read and heard their words. I cannot imagine the faith that it took to survive such atrocities. But they emerged with a strong and passionate faith. And when the husband and wife made it to the USA, they had the pastor remarry them because they wanted their marriage to be sealed by God. They had more children born here as none of the others had survived from their country origin.
I was so touched when the daughter came to visit me to inquire about my doing her wedding. She was worried about how her family would respond to the groom.
The young man that she fell in love with at the local community college was Muslim. She knew well that those who hurt her family so badly had also been Muslim, but of a radical sect. We planned the first meeting and much to my surprise, both families showed up to attend the premarital counseling.
I had a translator because many primarily spoke French. I thought from our cultural perspective that this would never go through. I was wrong. Both sides were cautious and anxious but not vehemently opposed to the marriage. And over time, seeing the love their child had for the other and vice-versa, love began to win out. By the time I did the wedding everyone was on board. I had led the counseling from the perspective of God bringing them together as a visible sign of reconciliation and forgiveness, complete in the hearts of both families.
Grace is not always pretty. It can be very messy, like the cross. But God always has a plan. Perhaps you are feeling let down by the recent election. Perhaps you feel that nothing worse could have happened.
Perhaps you are the opposite and feel it was great. Either way, we are thankful as we wait on God to reveal how He will use the present circumstances, no matter how messy, as part of His overarching plan for us as individuals, for our Commonwealth, for our Nation, and for our world. This truth enables us to be thankful.
For as God was working His purpose out with two families – once estranged by religious, ethnic, and political affiliation and hatred – in joining them by marriage, God is also working His purpose out for us as a community, state, and nation. So let us wait with expectation, let us live with forgiveness and reconciliation as our goal, let us walk with God in faith and thanksgiving, and not just by sight and emotion.
Remember how much God loves each and every one of you, regardless of political identification. He is here for you in Christ, who died for the Republican, the Democrat, the Third Partier, and the Independent. This is why we should be thankful.
A nation claiming to be based on faith and its citizens must remember, be guided by, and live out this truth, first and foremost as individual citizens and as a people.