Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.