Suggested Scripture(s): John 1:14 and 14:9
God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ – The Apostle Paul
1st Century A.D.
It was more than 20 years ago about this time when I was serving a church in Texas and teaching a Sunday School class when the question was asked: “Just why did God have to send Jesus?”
Some answers were obvious: To save and redeem creation – specifically humankind from sin and death. But the questions continued, why did God accomplish this salvation in the form of a human being named Jesus of Nazareth? Why did He do it in this way?
Couldn’t God have done it in an easier or more glorious fashion like sending legions of angels across the sky all at once or every few years until all was accomplished? I think maybe part of the answer can be found in the book of Exodus.
In Chapters 20 and 33, we read how afraid the Hebrews (people of Israel) become when they see the glory of God upon the mountain: …and they said to Moses: ‘you speak to us and we will hear; but let not God speak to us, lest we die’” – Exodus 20:19.
And in Chapter 33 when Moses is allowed to behold God’s glory up close, God tells him: “…but my face shall not be seen.”
What I think we have here is a hint to one of the reasons God accomplishes salvation as Emmanuel – i.e. – “God with us” – why He came as a human being in Jesus. Not only is God’s redemptive work accomplished on our behalf, God also gives Himself a face in Christ. To look into the eyes of Christ is to look into the face of God. In Jesus Christ, God reveals in full his “Word” or his whole mind, heart, and will.
John’s words in the fourth gospel now become even more significant in history: And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, full of grace and truth; we have beheld his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father – John 1:14.
In other words, Jesus Christ does away with the excuse that God at the very most is simply a cosmic absentee landlord, abstract principle or force who cannot finally be known in a personal sense, for John’s gospel also quotes Jesus when he said: He who has seen me has seen the Father – John 14:9.
Need to know what God is like and how much He loves you? Look into the face of Christ and listen to His words. I hope all of you had a Merry Christmas! Pastor Jimmy