Should Congress change the law to confirm Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, a recently retired general?
No.
Congress did that back in 2016, under different circumstances. Back then, President Trump’s selection of a recently retired general to be his secretary of defense seemed like a good idea.
Trump, a businessman, had no previous governmental experience. He had no military experience except military school in his childhood. He had no previous experience in deciding whether, and when, to send American military personnel into harm’s way.
James Mattis, a seasoned Marine, seemed reassuring. A career professional could bridge a gap between a novice President and the awful prospect of another war, let alone a nuclear war.
There was a problem. Mattis had retired short of the seven-year separation that federal law requires before a retired military officer can serve as secretary of defense. That law is based on the principle that civilians should control the Department of Defense.
Mattis served competently. He resigned in protest of Trump’s policies and viewpoint.
Now, in 2020, President-elect Joe Biden has tapped retired four-star Army general Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense. Biden must ask Congress to enact another waiver so Austin can serve. That waiver would require both the House and Senate to approve it.
Should that happen? Should Congress pass another waiver?
No. Circumstances are different. Such a dangerous commingling of control over our military forces should be avoided.
Back in 2016, some 13 Democratic senators voted against Mattis’ confirmation based on the civilian control principle.
Back then, the circumstances justified the waiver. Now, they do not. Plenty of other people are qualified for the post.
Biden is not Trump. Biden has four decades of governmental experience, including eight years as vice-president. He should not need military handholding.
Though Austin’s credentials are impressive, that is not a good enough reason to weaken the fundamental Constitutional principle that civilians, not military people, should decide when we send our men and women into harm’s way.
Congress should politely refuse to enact the waiver, decline to confirm Austin, and remind Biden that as President he should uphold the law, not seek exceptions to it.
— Denny Bonavita