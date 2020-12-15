Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Snow likely. High 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.