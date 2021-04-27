Brookville’s police department is now equipped to write out traffic citations in 5-10 minutes instead of the 15-20 minutes that drivers and police officers have had to spend inside vehicles parked within inches of moving traffic.
Brookville’s E-Citation machines, explained in a recent news story, include a scanning device so police officers can scan a driver license into a computer system, much as is done at hospitals, airports and other places where license identification is required. Other police departments are being similarly equipped.
That saves the time formerly used by using pen or pencil to fill in the blanks of a citation — but it’s the output, not just the input, that is a huge improvement. Police officers wielding clipboard-type devices in close quarters are not noted for impeccable penmanship. Their citations could be downright unreadable by drivers, by court officials who need to process those citations, sometimes even by the officers who wrote them. Now, that information is printed out, not hand-written.
But the biggest advantage, for police and motorists alike, is safety.
Being stopped along a street is no guarantee that a vehicle won’t be struck. This is especially dangerous along main highways or interstate highways, where passing traffic can be less than a foot away and zooming along at 55, 65, 70 miles per hour — or faster.
A few years back, state governments took one big step toward greater safety by passing laws that require approaching drivers to pull to the traffic lane that is away from the stopped vehicles — where there is a lane that is not occupied by passing traffic or likely to be used by oncoming traffic.
That law helps. Drivers show they “get it,” too because, unlike the seat belt law, move-over laws seem to be widely respected along highways.
But still, pulled-over vehicles, parked police vehicles and the people within them are at risk during the citation-writing process that, until recently, had not changed much in a century even though vehicle speeds have zoomed from 15-20 mph to today’s car-crushing levels.
The recent news story did not go into details about costs, but printers and scanners are generally not budget-busting purchase items.
Nothing will make the process of getting a traffic ticket enjoyable.
But technological advances such as the E-Citation machinery will make the process safer for stopped drivers, stopped police and passing traffic.
That is good news.
— Denny Bonavita