(TNS) — As flu cases begin to pop up, medical experts say that though it’s hard to predict the severity of the upcoming season, there are indicators it could be harsh, reminiscent of the deadly influenza that spread two years ago.
Influenza patients have started to slowly trickle into doctors’ offices and hospitals in recent weeks, according to tracking by the Illinois Department of Public Health and other health departments, but activity remains low, as expected for October, officials said.
But in examining this year’s flu in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere, which experiences its influenza season about six months ahead of the U.S., doctors say they’re bracing for a severe season and are warning patients to take precautions by getting vaccinated.
The predominant virus for the Southern Hemisphere was H3N2 — also blamed for the severe 2017-18 season in the U.S. that sickened 49 million people and killed nearly 80,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called it the deadliest flu season in decades.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said this year’s flu vaccine was delayed as public health officials continued to determine which strains to include. But it’s now available, and anyone who is at least 6 months old should get one by the end of October, she said. Though it’s never too late, “the sooner the better.”
CDC officials earlier this month urged pregnant women to get a flu shot after finding in a report that most do not get vaccinated for influenza and whooping cough despite advice to do so from their doctors.
Because last year’s flu season was more mild — especially compared with the previous year’s severe one — Fitzgerald said he worries people may be complacent and skip their flu shot this year.