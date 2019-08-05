DUBOIS — The DuBois Area Historical Society’s genealogy workshops continue on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. at the E. D. Reitz Museum, 28 W. Long Ave., DuBois. The presentation is entitled, “What I Learned from My Mother?s Roller Skate Case”.
Faith Jack, librarian from the Shaler Area School District and a member of both the North Hills Genealogists and the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society Inc., is the guest speaker.
She explores her family tree by way of clues in the treasure trove of a roller skate case. She will share genealogy resources and discuss useful websites, helpful genealogical societies, and beneficial archives, giving attendees additional pathways to pursue.
Everyone is welcome to attend; there is no charge.