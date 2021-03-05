PHILIPSBURG — The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their regularly scheduled meeting on March 1 at 7 p.m. There were 10 members in attendance. Minutes from the January meeting were read. Monthly expenses were approved for payment.
A coin show will be held on March 21 starting at 10 a.m.
Hoagies will be delivered on March 23.
The next food sale with Mike Sullivan, auctioneer, has been scheduled for April 30.
2021 dues can be paid by mailing your check to L. Knowles, 123 Knowles Dr, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
The next meeting is set for March 29 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.
Call Dottie at 342-3038 for inquiries regarding available dates and rates for renting the Club.